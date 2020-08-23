Wisconsin sees small increase in new COVID-19 cases as state approaches 1 month since mask mandate

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin saw more than 400 new positive coronavirus cases on Sunday.

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county public health departments that was shared Sunday brings the state’s total confirmed cases to 70,476* since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sunday’s daily increase is a significant decrease in the number of daily new cases compared to several weeks ago. Wisconsin’s mandatory mask mandate went into effect on July 30.

Nearly 1,100 people in Wisconsin have died as a result of COVID-19.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.