Wisconsin sees slight uptick in new positive cases as 5% come back positive, 8 more dead

MADISON, Wis. — State officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that the number of new positive coronavirus tests rose by just over two percentage points since Monday when officials saw the number hit an all-time low.

Roughly 5% of new coronavirus tests came back positive on Tuesday, climbing by 2.1 percentage points since Monday afternoon.

In total, 12,906 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin and 467 of those people have died from complications due to the disease. That’s an increase of eight deaths since Monday.

Despite the state Supreme Court striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order on Wednesday, state health officials are still tracking the gating criteria outlined by the Badger Bounce Back Plan in order to track the progress that the state is making in the fight against the virus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, four of the six criteria have been met, which is the same as Monday afternoon.

Statewide, 2,110 people have been hospitalized due to the disease while 7,012, or 55% of patients have recovered.

Monday night, Dane County officials shared their plan to start reopening businesses amid the pandemic. Dane Forward features a similar set of gating criteria outlined in the Badger Bounce Back Plan.

Tuesday morning, Rock County released a plan with similar guidelines.

On Tuesday, Evers announced that more than a billion dollars will be used to help provide COVID-19 testing, contact tracing supplies and emergency operations throughout Wisconsin.