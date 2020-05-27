Wisconsin sees sharp rise in deaths due to COVID-19 as health officials confirm 662 new cases

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials confirmed 662 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as well as 23 more deaths due to complications from the virus.

The state’s death toll is now at 542, according to state and county health officials. Wisconsin’s total number of confirmed cases has reached 16,617, with roughly 60% of all positive cases having recovered.

Dane County reported 25 more confirmed cases Wednesday, the county’s biggest jump since March.

COVID-19 has also continued to impact local economies, with the Janesville-Beloit metro area having the highest unemployment rate across Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas at 17%.

The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has increased to 5.8% after previously dropping for four consecutive days.

Over 10,000 tests were conducted Wednesday, according to new data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. With 56 active labs throughout the state, health officials can now run up to 14,753 tests per day.

“If you need a test, you can get a test,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said during a news conference Wednesday.

