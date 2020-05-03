Wisconsin sees more than 300 new cases of COVID-19, 11% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Sunday that 11% of new COVID-19 tests have come back positive, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 7,971.

The new data shows the percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 increased by one percentage point since Saturday when 10% of new tests came back positive.

Gov. Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan requires the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 to decrease for 14 consecutive days before Wisconsin can safely reopen.

The Badger Bounce Back plan also calls for a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported in a 14-day period and a downward trajectory of COVID-like cases reported within a 14-day period. As of Sunday afternoon, the state has not achieved any of the three benchmarks laid out by the Badger Bounce Back plan.

Statewide, 339 people have died from complications due to the coronavirus, according to state and county health officials. That’s an increase of five since Saturday

While new cases do not appear to be trending downward according to DHS data, about 48% of the people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Nearly 78,000 people have tested negative for the disease in Wisconsin.