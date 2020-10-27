Wisconsin sees massive spike in deaths, new COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. — In yet another grim milestone, state and county health officials have confirmed a record-breaking number of deaths Tuesday due to coronavirus complications.

A staggering 57 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, and at least 1,865* people have died since COVID-19 first reached Wisconsin in March.

The seven-day rolling average for new tests by person has increased for three straight weeks, with Tuesday’s percentage topping 25.7%. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is now at 12.9%.

The state Department of Health Services said 220 more people have been hospitalized, a massive increase from Monday’s 84 hospitalizations. With 10,922 hospital beds throughout the state, 16% remain available for new patients.

Public health officials said a record 113 people are hospitalized in Dane County. DHS officials said a total of five patients have also been admitted to the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park since it opened Oct. 14.

The number of new cases in a single day has skyrocketed, with 4,756* confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s more than 1,000 additional cases compared to Monday’s count.

Just one day after surpassing the 200,000 mark, the state is now at a lifetime total of 206,624* confirmed cases. DHS officials said more than 43,000 of those are still active.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.