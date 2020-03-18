Wisconsin sees at least 106 positive coronavirus cases, 23 in Dane County

Image: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

MADISON, Wis. — There are now more than 100 positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its latest numbers on positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon putting the total in the state at 106.

There are currently 23 positive cases in Dane County, up from 19 positive cases on Tuesday.

Milwaukee County is seeing the largest number of positive cases.

La Crosse County had its first positive case Wednesday, according to the DHS. However, the La Crosse County Health Department staff announced two positive cases Wednesday morning during a news conference.

So far, 1577 coronavirus tests have come back negative in Wisconsin.

