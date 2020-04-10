Wisconsin seeking volunteers to support healthcare system during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced that the state is seeking volunteers to support Wisconsin’s healthcare system during the pandemic.

According to a news release, active and retired healthcare professionals and those who wish to help in non-clinical support positions are encouraged to sign up to volunteer in the state’s emergency assistance volunteer registry.

The release said the number of patients in Wisconsin who need to be treated for COVID-19 is expected to increase, and the state would like to build a network of available volunteers who can reduce the hardships on hospitals and clinics.

Volunteers will be assigned to locations around the state to support efforts related to the pandemic.

All volunteers will be required to complete a background check.

