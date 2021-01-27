Wisconsin seeing historic African American representation in state Legislature

State Assembly and Senate account for the largest number of Black legislators ever to serve together in both chambers.

Taylor Lasenby by Taylor Lasenby

MADISON, Wis. —Wisconsin Legislature is seeing the most African American representation in state history with the start of session underway.

Currently, the 10 Black lawmakers are seated in the State Assembly and Senate account for the largest number of Black legislators ever to serve together in both chambers.

Representative Samba Baldeh is an immigrant from Gambia and the first Black male lawmaker to represent Dane County. He shared that seeing the world fall through hard times right now has made him want to do everything he can for our community. When asked about the growing number of African American now in power throughout the state, Baldeh said it’s good to see representation.

“Let’s work together to make this state a better place for people of color. There are a lot of challenges that lie ahead and so that’s until we look at the bigger picture that we all have in common, it will be difficult to bring about change while we are elected,” said Baldeh.

Despite recent gains in representation, research shows only 32 of the state’s more than estimated over five thousand lawmakers who have served in the Legislature since 1848 have been Black, according to LRB memo notes. Baldeh hopes the younger generation sees these changes and knows they can be apart.

“Be positive, be hopeful but participate and put yourself forward. The biggest failure in my opinion is lack of trying. So don’t believe anything that tells you that you can not do it,” said Baldeh.

Baldeh suggests if youth have question or what to know more information, to reach out to their lawmakers.

