Wisconsin RTC hosts German U20 team ahead of Badger State Clash

MADISON, Wis. — For the last week, Wisconsin RTC has been holding two-a-days with the Germany U20 national team.


The two teams are training each other to prepare for Thursday’s Badger State Clash when they’ll face off against each other.

The trip to Madison is a first for the Germans. And while the wrestling is fun, their favorite part might just been all the American food.

Marcel Ewald – Germany U20 Head Coach

 

Johannes Mayer – Germany U23 97 kg

