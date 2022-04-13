Wisconsin RTC hosts German U20 team ahead of Badger State Clash

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — For the last week, Wisconsin RTC has been holding two-a-days with the Germany U20 national team.

Today @WiscRTC and Germany are training together, Thursday that changes. Hear from both teams tonight as they prepare for the Badger State Clash on @WISCTV_News3 / @fox47madison pic.twitter.com/QUzO38zk76 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) April 12, 2022



The two teams are training each other to prepare for Thursday’s Badger State Clash when they’ll face off against each other.

The trip to Madison is a first for the Germans. And while the wrestling is fun, their favorite part might just been all the American food.

