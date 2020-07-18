Wisconsin RTC holding Cardio For A Cause fundraiser
MADISON, Wis. – Starting August 1, the Wisconsin RTC is holding a Cardio For A Cause fundraiser. It’s a fitness challenge with two goals. The first: bike, run, swim, walk, or row a total of 500 miles by August 30.
“We started it with a purpose to increase diversity, equality, and inclusion within wrestling and in our surrounding communities” @johnnywrestling talks @WiscRTC’s “Cardio For A Cause” fundraiser toninght on @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/iYMu6nvqHo
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) July 17, 2020
The second goal is more important, help promote equality and inclusion through wrestling.
The fundraiser costs $35 to sign up with the proceeds going to the Black Wrestling Association and USA Wrestling’s Women’s Wrestling. Register here.
