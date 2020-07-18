Wisconsin RTC holding Cardio For A Cause fundraiser

Zach Hanley
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – Starting August 1, the Wisconsin RTC is holding a Cardio For A Cause fundraiser. It’s a fitness challenge with two goals. The first: bike, run, swim, walk, or row a total of 500 miles by August 30.

The second goal is more important, help promote equality and inclusion through wrestling.

Cardio For A Cause

The fundraiser costs $35 to sign up with the proceeds going to the Black Wrestling Association and USA Wrestling’s Women’s Wrestling. Register here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments