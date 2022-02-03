Wisconsin River Meats says portion of Mauston plant a total loss after fire

by Jaymes Langrehr

WiscTV/Channel3000

MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin River Meats is asking people not to come by its plant today as firefighters continue to work on putting out a fire that started overnight.

In a pair of Facebook posts Thursday, the Mauston-based company says the old portion of its plant is a total loss after the fire. They’re also asking people to avoid the area for now to allow firefighters the space they need to move trucks through the area.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The company says it will need some time to transition some of its business and invoicing to its warehouse.

Wisconsin River Meats also says all venison customers’ meat and orders are stored in a separate building and those were not affected by the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.