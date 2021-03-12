Wisconsin restaurant workers immediately eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

A vile of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine Photo courtesy of SSM Health

MADISON, Wis. — Restaurant workers are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The State Department of Health Services (DHS) updated its website Friday to indicate restaurant workers would qualify for the vaccine.

DHS officials said the public-facing role of restaurant workers and an increased supply of vaccine allowed them to include this group.

These workers will be immediately eligible for the vaccine.

