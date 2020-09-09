Wisconsin residents to receive money from check company

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — More than 4,600 Wisconsin residents will be provided restitution for personal checks ordered from Direct Checks Unlimited Sales, Inc.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said the Wisconsinites were overcharged for their orders.

The restitution is the result of a lawsuit brought by attorneys in the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Public Protection Unit, Kaul said.

A total of $185,177.39 in restitution was distributed to 4,627 Wisconsin consumers late last month. This works out to around $40 per person.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.