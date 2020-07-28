Wisconsin residents receive what looks like Chinese seeds

States are warning people not to plant the seeds they may have received in unsolicited packages. The packages appear to have originated in China, though it's unclear who exactly is behind them. Washington State Dept. of Agriculture

MADISON, Wis. — Agriculture officials say Wisconsin residents are receiving unsolicited packages of what appear to be Chinese seeds.

Authorities in multiple states issued warnings Monday about unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds and advised people not to plant them.

They say the seeds are unknown and could be invasive species or be harmful to people or livestock. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Tuesday that state residents have received seeds that appear to have originated from China.

The department is advising people who receive seeds to report it to the agency using an online form.

