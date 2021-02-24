Wisconsin Republicans want to limit ballot drop boxes

Associated Press by Associated Press

One of the City of Madison's 14 absentee ballot drop boxes. Most are located at city fire stations.

MADISON, Wis. — Ballot drop boxes would not be allowed anywhere other than election clerk offices in Wisconsin under a new Republican-authored proposal in the state Legislature.

Another bill unveiled Wednesday would require that only voters, not elections officials, could fill out information on absentee envelopes. The latest bills add to a growing list of GOP-authored measures addressing issues raised by former President Donald Trump and his supporters following President Joe Biden’s narrow win.

The bills are all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has spoken out against GOP attempts to make absentee voting more difficult.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.