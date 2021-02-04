Wisconsin Republicans plan to immediately repeal state mask mandate

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly plans to immediately repeal the statewide mask mandate issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The Assembly originally planned to vote on a version that would have required the Senate to concur later this month. But the Assembly is now instead voting on a version that will end the mandate immediately.

The Senate voted last week to repeal the measure, as Republicans who control the Legislature continue to defy doctors, nurses, hospitals, schools, chambers of commerce and scores of others who have begged them to keep the mandate in place.

