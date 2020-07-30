‘Hard no’: Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump on election delay

Associated Press by Associated Press

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders and the state’s longest-serving Republican in Congress are breaking with President Donald Trump over possibly delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election.

U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke all said Thursday that they oppose delaying the election, a date that is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Steineke tweeted “Hard NO” in reaction to Trump.

Vos says, “Elections need to happen for democracy to function.”

