Wisconsin reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is reporting more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row.

Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 2,051* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 115,868*. The state’s record for since cases in a day is 2,626, which was set on Friday.

Nearly 28% of tests came back positive over the last. The 27.6% mark is the highest in at least two weeks, and brings the seven-day percent positive average to 17.9%.

Zero* additional deaths were reported, keeping the all-time total at 1,286.

Fifty-four more people were hospitalized between Friday and Saturday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 6.1% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.

DHS said 95,513 people, or 82.4%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

