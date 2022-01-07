Wisconsin reports more than 12K new COVID-19 cases, new record for fourth straight day
MADISON, Wis. — For the fourth consecutive day, Wisconsin has set a new single-day COVID-19 case total, surpassing 12,000 cases reported in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
A total of 12,293 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Department of Health Services’ dashboard on Thursday, the agency said Friday afternoon. Single-day totals have steadily increased this week, with 11,547 cases added to the dashboard on Wednesday and 10,288 the day before.
The state’s seven-day new COVID-19 case average is also at its highest point so far in the pandemic at 7,637. That’s more than double the rate from two weeks ago, DHS said. On December 23, the average was 3,569.
Forty-seven of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing critically high levels of virus activity, including most of south-central Wisconsin.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS’ chief medical officer, told reporters on Thursday case numbers “are certainly an undercounting of the cases we have in Wisconsin” due to at-home COVID-19 tests. Public Health Madison & Dane County is asking people to report positive results from at-home tests on its website.
