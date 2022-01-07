Wisconsin reports more than 12K new COVID-19 cases, new record for fourth straight day

by Logan Reigstad

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — For the fourth consecutive day, Wisconsin has set a new single-day COVID-19 case total, surpassing 12,000 cases reported in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

A total of 12,293 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Department of Health Services’ dashboard on Thursday, the agency said Friday afternoon. Single-day totals have steadily increased this week, with 11,547 cases added to the dashboard on Wednesday and 10,288 the day before.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows records we didn't want to set.

➡️ A 4th day in a row record high new confirmed cases – 12,293 – is the highest 1-day report of the pandemic.

➡️ The 7-day average of 7,637 is more than 2X what it was just 2 weeks ago & the highest of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/pasKJBU84E — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 7, 2022

The state’s seven-day new COVID-19 case average is also at its highest point so far in the pandemic at 7,637. That’s more than double the rate from two weeks ago, DHS said. On December 23, the average was 3,569.

Forty-seven of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing critically high levels of virus activity, including most of south-central Wisconsin.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS’ chief medical officer, told reporters on Thursday case numbers “are certainly an undercounting of the cases we have in Wisconsin” due to at-home COVID-19 tests. Public Health Madison & Dane County is asking people to report positive results from at-home tests on its website.

Positive PCR tests are automatically reported. But did you test positive using a rapid test at home? Don’t forget to report it! This helps us better understand the level of virus spreading in our community. It only takes a few minutes. Fill out this form: https://t.co/oxqN7QjVu5 pic.twitter.com/ry3vlAcysd — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) January 7, 2022

