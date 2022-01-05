Wisconsin reports more than 10K COVID-19 cases in single day; second consecutive day new record set

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to increase, and for the second consecutive day, the state reported a new record for single-day cases.

Data from the state’s Department of Health Services shows 10,288 new COVID-19 cases were added to the dashboard on Tuesday.

Today's #COVID19_WI update. And for the second day in a row, we have a record high new confirmed cases – 10,288. Please protect yourself and your community. Help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/kcBqlXhW35 pic.twitter.com/p7unChzfWa — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 5, 2022

The state’s seven-day average new case count now sits at 6,260.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state, bringing the cumulative total to 10,198.

DHS also reports 62.2% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.3% are fully vaccinated.

Twenty counties in the state, including Dane, Milwaukee, Rock, Brown and La Crosse, have critically high levels of virus spread, according to the latest DHS data from December 29.

RELATED: Wisconsin records more than 8K COVID-19 cases in single day, a new high

On Tuesday, the dashboard update added 8,058 confirmed cases from Monday. At that time, DHS cited data coming in from the holiday weekend and the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Live at Four Tuesday afternoon, UW Health’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof warned that even though the Omicron variant appears to be less severe than other COVID-19 variants, the volume of cases is pushing hospitalizations up.

RELATED: ‘Darkest days’ of pandemic will be next several weeks, UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof says

“I do think our darkest days are going to be the next several weeks,” he said. “I’m hopeful that Omicron can move through quickly, but we just don’t know yet how quickly it will move through, but what we do know is we are seeing a tremendous increase in cases like we’ve never seen before.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.