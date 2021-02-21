Wisconsin reports lowest 7-day positivity rate since March

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the lowest 7-day positivity rate since March on Sunday.

Health officials said, the 7-day average was at 2.7% on Sunday while reporting 403 more new cases. The last time the 7-day positivity rate was below 2.8% was on March 10, 2020 when the number was at 1.7%. The pandemic was made official on March 11.

The last time this few of new cases were reported in one day was on June 22, when 324 positive tests were recorded. The numbers from the Wisconsin DHS on Sunday include more than 6,500 tests administered than were reported in June.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 559,575 confirmed cases, and 9,318 of those cases are active.

Health officials said 15,403 doses of the vaccine were administered on Saturday. The combined amount of doses administered to Wisconsinites is now 1,180,445. A total of 6% of the population has completed the vaccine series.

At least 6,284 people have died of coronavirus complications, with DHS officials reporting no new deaths on Sunday. Another 27 people were hospitalized in the past day.

