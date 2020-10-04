Wisconsin reports fewer than 2,000 new cases for first time since Sept. 23
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is reporting fewer than 2,000 new cases for the first time since Sept. 23.
Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 1,795* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 132,665*. The state’s record for since cases in a day is 2,947 which was set on Thursday. The seven-day average of the percent of positive tests is 17.1%, according to DHS.
Four* more people died, which is a total of 1,378 in the state.
Fifty-eight more people were hospitalized between Saturday and Sunday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 5.8% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.
DHS said 107,004 people, or 80.7%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.
