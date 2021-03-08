Wisconsin reports fewer than 200 daily COVID-19 cases; no new deaths confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day has fallen below 200 for the first time since June, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials recorded 178 new cases of the virus Monday. The seven-day rolling average has also dropped, with the current average at 371. Wisconsin has reached a total of 566,871 confirmed cases, and 6,580 of those cases remain active.

A total of 1,713,382 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the state since December. The DHS said 603,600 people have received both doses of the shot, which is greater than the population of Milwaukee.

The seven-day average percent positive by test went up slightly to 2.2%, though the percentage has remained below 3% for weeks.

The statewide death toll is at 6,481, with no new deaths confirmed Monday. However, DHS officials said an additional 27 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.