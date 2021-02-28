Wisconsin reports 464 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reported a drop in new positive COVID-19 cases from Saturday’s count, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials confirmed 464 new cases Sunday, a drop from Saturday’s case count of 689. The seven-day average of new cases per day has increased, with Sunday’s average at 626.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 563,960 confirmed cases, and nearly 1.4% of cases are active.

DHS officials said 1,387,594 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites. 486,028 people, or 8.3% of the state’s population, has finished their two-dose vaccination series.

The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day has slightly dropped to 2.2%.

At least 6,412 people have died of coronavirus complications, with no new deaths confirmed Sunday. Another 39 people were also hospitalized in the past day.

