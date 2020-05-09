Wisconsin reporting more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; nearly half have recovered

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — More than three months after reporting its first case of the novel coronavirus, Wisconsin has recorded 10,000 confirmed infections, according to a count by News 3 Now. Our official count now sits at 10,001.

Health officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Saturday that 7% of new COVID-19 tests have come back positive, which is a decrease of more than a full percentage point since Friday afternoon. The DHS’ tally Saturday is at 9,939 confirmed cases, but coupled with additions from other counties, including Milwaukee and Ozaukee, Wisconsin has reached the 10,000 cases.

#Covid_19 Wisconsin has now reached at least 10,000 cases. An interesting landmark, but still far short of our neighbors to the south in Illinois. Percentage of positive cases did go down though. — Matthew Clark (@ismattclarkreal) May 9, 2020

Wisconsin reported its first case of COVID-19 on Feb. 5.

At least 398 people in Wisconsin have died from complications due to the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 14 since Friday afternoon.

Statewide, 4,964 people have recovered from their infections and 1,806 have been hospitalized due to the virus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments