Wisconsin Rep. Fitzgerald not sure Trump to blame for riot

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s newest member of Congress says he doesn’t know if President Donald Trump was to blame for inciting the riot last week at the U.S. Capitol and wants a full investigation to find out what motivated the mob.

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday that he wants the investigation to look into who motivated and organized the event and whether there was cooperation with some in law enforcement.

Trump extolled his supporters at a rally to “fight like hell.”

Fitzgerald says that while Trump did call on people to head to the Capitol, he did not think he wanted or expected them to turn violent.

