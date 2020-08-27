Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers deploy for Hurricane Laura in Texas

Four volunteers with the Wisconsin Red Cross have gone to Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura’s arrival.

Angela Oakley from Madison is one of the volunteers. She will be helping with emergency sheltering and immediate needs while down in Texas.

She said she’s looking forward to helping people “turn fear … into hope” as a humanitarian volunteer with the hurricane.

Hurricane Laura is now a Category 4 storm and is barreling toward the Texas-Louisiana coast.

