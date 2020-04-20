Wisconsin Red Cross reports higher than average number of residential fires across the state

MADISON, Wis.– The Wisconsin Red Cross reports an average of more than two residential fires each day, which is twice the amount the organization typically sees during this time of year.

“Usually when it’s Spring time and we get a thaw, kind of a warm up, those fire numbers dip down,” spokesperson Justin Kern said. “Unfortunately, what we have seen is since the beginning of March is (the numbers) really have been steady.”

While it’s too early to say if the quarantine is responsible for keeping that number of residential fires from going down, it is one of the theories.

“There are a couple of suspicions of why that could be,” Kern said. “Certainly, people are at home more. Maybe things like cooking fires, but whatever the case is, we have seen just a steady clip of home fires in every corner of the state.”

Madison Fire Department said they have not seen a strong increase in residential fires in the past couple of months.

The Wisconsin Red Cross was on the scene of a Madison apartment fire on Saturday, but as a result of the coronavirus, Kern said they’re responding virtually when possible.

“It’s harder to have that compassionate side that we pride ourselves on, that our volunteers really know is important for people who are displaced,” Kern said. “We are trying to add that as much as possible over the phone.”

The Wisconsin Red Cross is helping about 350 people displaced across the state right now. Kern said volunteers are prepared to help high numbers of people, but finding the right resources can be a challenge right now.

“I think this is something that our teams are trained and ready for. It’s just a matter of those kind of strange new elements. The aspect of again, not being the exact shoulder to cry on, but to still find those resources for people so they can help cope,” Kern said.

The Wisconsin Red Cross recommends having a family safety plan in place, with a go bag filled with all essentials.

