Wisconsin records third-highest single-day COVID-19 case total

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin recorded its third-highest single-day COVID-19 case total since the pandemic began, with nearly 7,800 cases added to the Department of Health Services’ dashboard for Wednesday.

The data released Thursday reported 7,772 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The only days with more cases reported in a single day were in mid-November 2020.

While the number of cases has skyrocketed, the number of Wisconsin counties seeing critically high virus spread has fallen from 39 on Wednesday to 20 on Thursday.

Despite that, DHS said statewide activity level is still in the critically high category.

Today's #COVID19_WI update. While there are fewer counties in that category, our statewide activity level is still Critically High. As you make plans to celebrate the #NewYear, see activity where you are and may be going, and take steps to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/YpDry27Luf — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 30, 2021

The positivity rate has steadily increased to 18.3% from 12.7% one week ago.

Within the past week, the state surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths. The latest DHS data shows a total of 10,044 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin.

