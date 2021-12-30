Wisconsin records third-highest single-day COVID-19 case total
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin recorded its third-highest single-day COVID-19 case total since the pandemic began, with nearly 7,800 cases added to the Department of Health Services’ dashboard for Wednesday.
The data released Thursday reported 7,772 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The only days with more cases reported in a single day were in mid-November 2020.
While the number of cases has skyrocketed, the number of Wisconsin counties seeing critically high virus spread has fallen from 39 on Wednesday to 20 on Thursday.
Despite that, DHS said statewide activity level is still in the critically high category.
The positivity rate has steadily increased to 18.3% from 12.7% one week ago.
Within the past week, the state surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths. The latest DHS data shows a total of 10,044 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin.
