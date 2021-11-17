Wisconsin records nearly 4K new COVID-19 cases, highest total since Dec. 2020

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin logged its highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than 11 months, surpassing 3,900 cases for the first time since mid-December, the state’s health department reported Tuesday.

Data released by the Department of Health Services showed 3,981 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to the agency on Monday. The last time the state hit a higher number was on December 11 when 4,947 cases were reported.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained at 10.8%, the same number reported on Monday, while the seven-day average number of new cases increased from 2,862 in Monday’s data to 2,953 on Tuesday.

Today's #COVID19_WI shows 3,981 new confirmed cases reported to us yesterday. It's the 1st time we've topped 3,900 since 12/11/20, when we reported 4,947. #COVID19 is still spreading in our communities. Please take steps to protect yourself & others: https://t.co/kcBqlXhW35 pic.twitter.com/3YAGsvz4o9 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 16, 2021

Eight of the state’s 72 counties are seeing critically high case activity, including Marquette County in south-central Wisconsin. Sixty-two counties are seeing very high case activity, while in just two counties — Dane and Menominee — case activity is considered high.

Statewide, just over 58% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55.1% have had a complete series, as of the latest reported data from November 5. DHS said at that time, it identified errors in data reporting “related to corrections Walgreens is currently making to some COVID-19 vaccination records across the country, including in Wisconsin.”

In Dane County, nearly three in four residents have had at least one dose, the highest percentage of any Wisconsin county, as of November 5. Taylor County has the lowest vaccination percentage with 32.6% of residents having had at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

