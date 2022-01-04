Wisconsin records more than 8K COVID-19 cases in single day, a new high

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly two years ago, Wisconsin reported more than 8,000 new cases of the virus in a single day.

The latest data from the state’s Department of Health Services shows 8,058 new confirmed cases added to its database on Monday. The seven-day average new case rate sits at 5,711.

In a tweet, DHS cited the spread of the Omicron variant and data coming in from the holiday weekend.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows a record 8,058 new confirmed cases reported yesterday. That's due to data still coming in following the holiday weekend, and #COVID19 and the Omicron variant still spreading in our communities. Please help #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/kcBqlXhW35 pic.twitter.com/yjoHnQ1eYk — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 4, 2022

It’s the latest COVID-19-related record the state has set in recent days and weeks. Over the weekend, the state surpassed a cumulative total of one million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, Wisconsin passed 10,000 total COVID-19 deaths.

