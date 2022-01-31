Wisconsin records lowest single-day new COVID-19 case total of 2022

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The number of new COVID-19 cases being reported daily in Wisconsin has fallen sharply over the past week and a half as the state hits the two-year anniversary of recording its first COVID-19 case.

On Monday, the state’s Department of Health Services dashboard added 2,491 new cases of the virus for Sunday, the lowest single-day case total so far this year. The last time the state saw fewer COVID-19 cases reported in a single day was Dec. 25, when 677 cases were added on Christmas Day. The day after that, 2,619 new cases were added to the state’s database on Dec. 26.

The state’s seven-day average new case count has fallen to 5,926 per day, down from a peak average of 18,867 on Jan. 19, though earlier this month DHS warned its data would be “temporarily elevated” due to a new auto-import process for positive cases.

The seven-day average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 deaths sits at 29; the lowest average reported this year was 19 on Jan. 3.

﻿

Still, COVID-19 case activity remains critically high in all 72 counties as of DHS’ last update on Jan. 26.

Since the start of the pandemic, DHS has recorded 1,333,782 COVID-19 cases and 11,134 COVID-19 deaths.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 arrived in Wisconsin on Jan. 30, 2020, though it wasn’t confirmed until Feb. 5 of that year.

