Wisconsin records highest single-day COVID-19 case total in just under one year, DHS says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 case total in nearly a year Tuesday as cases of the virus continue to climb.

The latest data released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,917 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. The last time the state recorded more than 4,900 COVID-19 cases in a single day was December 4, 2020. On that date, 4,945 new cases were reported.

Despite the increase, the seven-day average new case rate is decreasing. As of Tuesday, the seven-day average sits at 2,722 cases per day; last week, the average was 3,207.

Wisconsin has also surpassed 9,000 COVID-19 deaths; as of Tuesday, 9,019 people in the state have died from the virus, DHS data shows.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and we are saddened to report Wisconsin has now surpassed 9,000 deaths. Our sympathies go out to those who have lost loved ones. We know the pandemic has been stressful. Find support and coping tips at #ResilientWisconsin: https://t.co/IoiTUCmPyk pic.twitter.com/fbKAEUqeuG — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 30, 2021

The latest vaccine data shows 58.9% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 56.1% have had a complete series. Dane County continues to lead the state in its vaccination rate with just under 76% of residents having had at least one dose and 72.6% being fully vaccinated.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.