Wisconsin records highest single-day COVID-19 case total in just under one year, DHS says
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 case total in nearly a year Tuesday as cases of the virus continue to climb.
The latest data released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,917 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. The last time the state recorded more than 4,900 COVID-19 cases in a single day was December 4, 2020. On that date, 4,945 new cases were reported.
Despite the increase, the seven-day average new case rate is decreasing. As of Tuesday, the seven-day average sits at 2,722 cases per day; last week, the average was 3,207.
Wisconsin has also surpassed 9,000 COVID-19 deaths; as of Tuesday, 9,019 people in the state have died from the virus, DHS data shows.
The latest vaccine data shows 58.9% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 56.1% have had a complete series. Dane County continues to lead the state in its vaccination rate with just under 76% of residents having had at least one dose and 72.6% being fully vaccinated.
