Wisconsin receives state planning grant to prepare for suicide prevention calling code

Site staff by Site staff

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has received a $171,701 grant to prepare the state for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 988 calling code.

The hotline is a free service designed to connect people in emotional distress with trained counselors. According to a news release Friday from the state Department of Health Services, the calling code will go into effect July 2022.

“A three-digit calling code will open the door for more people to seek the help they need, while sending the message that healing, hope, and help are happening every day,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

Those who need support are encouraged to call 800-273-8255 until the calling code is in effect.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.