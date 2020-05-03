Wisconsin receives PPE donation from sister state in China

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Sunday that the state has received 10,000 masks and 1,000 medical outfits from its sister state in China.

Officials said Wisconsin’s relationship with its sister state of Heilongjiang Province has been great over the years.

“This donation shows teamwork at its finest,” Gov. Evers said. “Our sister state of Heilongjiang, along with several state agencies and Wisconsin higher education and nonprofit institutions, all worked together to bring these supplies here and support our frontline COVID-19 responders in a time of need. I want to thank our friends in Heilongjiang for their support and generosity.”

The donation was secured by UW-River Falls International Partnership and Outreach Programs Coordinator Carolyn Brady after she heard the state needed PPE for its COVID-19 response.

“Our UWRF outreach has not only directly benefited our institution, community and state, but has also produced an abundance of reciprocal goodwill between the people of Wisconsin and the resident of Heilongjiang Province,” Brady said. “This generous gift in response to our need is just one evidence of their warm regard, for which we, and I trust all of the direct recipients, are most grateful.”

The PPE equipment from Heilongjiang is the latest in a series of donations from groups including the Wisconsin Dental Association, WEC Energy Group, Kohler, Snap-On Tools and Northern States Power Co, the release said.

“Competition for COVID-19 supplies is intense. That is why we are committed to pursuing every avenue – state, national and international – to obtain the resources necessary for our response,” Gov. Evers said. “I want to thank all of our donors who have answered the call to support our front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Donations like these provide our responders with the equipment they need to help keep our communities safe and healthy.”

For more information about how to donate PPE supplies visit the Wisconsin’s COVID-19 website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments