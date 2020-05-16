Wisconsin receives PPE donation from international businesses, Taiwanese government

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that Wisconsin has received nearly 210,000 masks from the Taiwanese government and international businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, 100,000 masks were donated from Wanxiang America Corporation, a subsidiary of a Chinese-based company. An additional 110,000 masks were donated by or on behalf of the Taiwanese government in coordination with Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Chicago.

“These donations are welcome additions to our state resources and will help our frontline responders carry on the fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Evers said. “Partnerships like these are a vital part of our response to this pandemic. I want to thank these donors for reaching out, stepping up and pitching in to help our state during this public health challenge.”

All masks will go to healthcare and public safety professionals, the release said.

The PPE equipment is the latest in a series of donations from groups including the Snap-On Tools, ND Paper and the Wisconsin Humane Society, the release said.

“Competition for PPE is intense and global,” Evers said. “That is why we have built partnerships with businesses and governments, both here and abroad, to help grow our state supply. We will continue to pursue every available avenue to equip our COVID-19 frontline responders so they can help keep Wisconsin communities safe and healthy.”

For more information about how to donate PPE and other resources visit Wisconsin’s COVID-19 website.

