Wisconsin receives multi-million dollar grant to help feed seniors

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has received a multi-million dollar grant to help provide home-delivered meals for older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Wisconsin will receive $4,365,733 to provide meals for older adults throughout the state who may need help securing food while confined to their homes while social distancing and other community measures are in place.

The grant comes as part of a $250 million grant announcement made by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to a news release from HHS, the need for home-delivered and packaged meals for older Americans has risen in recent weeks due to measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

More information about the coronavirus can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments