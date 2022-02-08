Wisconsin ready to avenge loss to Michigan State

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The highly anticipated top-20 rematch is almost here.

On Tuesday night, 14th ranked Wisconsin faces No. 17 Michigan State on the road, and the Badgers are ready to avenge the loss they suffered two weeks ago (Spartans won 86-74).

Tyler Wahl was sidelined for the first meeting because of an ankle injury, but he’s ready to go for Tuesday. Tip-off set for 6 p.m. in East Lansing.

