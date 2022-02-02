Wisconsin ready for a Big Ten showdown in Illinois

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s number one goal for Wednesday: slow down Kofi Cockburn. 

The Illinois big man weighs in at 285 pounds and plays like a defensive end in the paint. Cockburn is averaging 21.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting 58.9% from the floor. 

HERE’S JOHNNY:
A day after Johnny Davis was named to the Wooden Award Top 20, the Badger guard was 1 of 10 players watch-listed for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. 


The Badgers have launched Davis’ campaign for National Player of the Year.  

UP NEXT:
#11 Wisconsin travels to #18 Illinois on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. tip televised on the Big Ten Network.

