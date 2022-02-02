Wisconsin ready for a Big Ten showdown in Illinois

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s number one goal for Wednesday: slow down Kofi Cockburn.

The Illinois big man weighs in at 285 pounds and plays like a defensive end in the paint. Cockburn is averaging 21.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting 58.9% from the floor.

HERE’S JOHNNY:

A day after Johnny Davis was named to the Wooden Award Top 20, the Badger guard was 1 of 10 players watch-listed for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Jerry West Award Top 10 💯 Congrats to @JohnnyDavis on being named to the watch list for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award 💥 https://t.co/N74SMYohvQ pic.twitter.com/wcb3M4YnEZ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 1, 2022



The Badgers have launched Davis’ campaign for National Player of the Year.

UP NEXT:

#11 Wisconsin travels to #18 Illinois on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. tip televised on the Big Ten Network.

