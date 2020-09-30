Wisconsin reaches single-day record with dozens of new deaths due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed the highest single-day death toll as a result of coronavirus complications.

At least 1,331 have died since the start of the pandemic, with 26 more deaths Wednesday alone. According to the state Department of Health Services, 91 people have also been hospitalized.

State and county health officials recorded 2,168 new cases Wednesday, which puts the state’s lifetime total at 122,529*. Wisconsin has now exceeded 2,000 cases for seven days in a row, and more than 21,000 cases remain active throughout the state.

In an attempt to help track and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities, DHS has announced it will add new data and guidance to its website.

Among the new additions are a set of charts showing the seven-day percent positive of tests by day and tests by person. DHS officials said the seven-day average percent positive by person is now at 17.2% as of Wednesday afternoon.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.