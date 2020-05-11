Wisconsin reaches downward trajectory of positive COVID-19 tests as 6.5% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reached a 14-day downward trajectory of positive COVID-19 tests, according to the Department of Health Services.

Health officials said 6.5% of tests have come back positive, which is down from the 8% seen Sunday. The downward trend of positive tests is necessary in order for the state’s economy to reopen under the Badger Bounce Back plan.

DHS confirmed 205 new cases of the coronavirus, with the state’s total now at 10,434. About half of all positive cases have recovered, according to new data from Monday. Ten more people have died due to complications from the coronavirus, and at least 410 deaths have been confirmed.

As a result of the downward trend, Gov. Tony Evers announced an order Monday that allows some retail stores to open.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said the order will impact over 14,000 small businesses across the state and will bring back 90,000 jobs.

Monday also saw the launch of new community testing sites in Madison and Milwaukee.

With 51 active labs running tests in the state, the daily testing capacity has reached 13,795.

The state is nearly a month into the Badger Bounce Back plan, and three out of the six gating criteria have been met.

The other two metrics confirm at least 95% of state hospitals can “treat all patients without crisis standards of care” and have arranged for testing for all symptomatic clinical staff who are treating patients.

DHS officials said in a news conference that 400 employees from nearly every state agency will also be trained as contact tracers.

