Wisconsin reaches 400 deaths as 8% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — State health officials confirmed two new coronavirus-related deaths Sunday as 8% of new tests came back positive.

In total, 10,229 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to state and county health officials. At least 400 people have died from complications due to the disease.

The state surpassed the 10,000 case milestone Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s percent of new positive cases shows an increase of one percentage point since Saturday afternoon. The percentage of new positive tests has hovered within a few percentage points of 8% over the past few days.

While the percentage has generally trended downward since the start of May, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the state has not yet seen a 14-day downward trend that is needed before the state can reopen.

The 14-day downward trend is one of six gating criteria listed as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan. As of Sunday afternoon, only two of the six criteria have been met. Three of the criteria had been highlighted green on Saturday, but the first criteria on the list has since been changed back to red.

Criteria that are highlighted red have not been met.