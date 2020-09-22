Wisconsin re-added to Chicago emergency travel order

Millennium Park Courtesy of Frau Blau Auf Pauli

CHICAGO — Wisconsin has once again been added to the Chicago travel order due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Badger State was originally added to the quarantine list back in July and was removed less than a month later.

Coronavirus cases have since seen a steady climb in Wisconsin. On Tuesday alone, state and county health officials confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of the virus.

The order applies to individuals who are coming from Wisconsin to Chicago or to Chicago residents who travel to Wisconsin and then return.

Travelers must quarantine for a 14-day period upon their return.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the order includes 18 states and Puerto Rico.

