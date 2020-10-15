Wisconsin public schools enrollment drop adds to virus woes

MADISON, Wis. — State education officials say enrollment at public schools in Wisconsin has dropped by 3% this year.

The state Department of Public Instruction says the numbers decline could further hurt districts already in a financial pinch because of the extra costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic, such as more laptops and internet hotspots for students and cleaning supplies.

Some state aid to districts is decided on a per pupil basis, while other state funding is based on a three-year, rolling enrollment average.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the department reported 818,922 fewer students for the 2020-21 school year, The state recorded a 0.4% drop in student enrollment between the 2018-2019 school year and the 2019-2020 school year.

