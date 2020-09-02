Wisconsin Professional Police Association releases police reform initiative

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Professional Police Association released a police reform initiative Wednesday called “A Blueprint for Change: Opportunities to Evolve Policing in Wisconsin.”

According to a release, the initiative requires “collaboration, understanding, bipartisanship, community involvement and, above all, action.” WPPA is Wisconsin’s largest law enforcement group with more than 10,000 members from 300 local affiliates.

The document outlines proposals in four categories: Training & Standards, Oversight & Accountability, Community Engagement & Innovation and Officer Wellness. WPPA says the initiative was created through discussions with lawmakers, police officers, training experts and community interest groups.

Within each category there are specific areas that WPPA sees as opportunities to evolve policing in the state. Find “A Blueprint for Change” here.

In “A Blueprint for Change,” it says that since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, police reform “has been elevated to the forefront of the American consciousness like never before.”

“A Blueprint for Change is only a starting point for meaningful engagement and action and is our attempt to advance those ideas that we believe will benefit the public and law enforcement alike. The time to act is past due,” WPPA Executive Director Jim Palmer said.

In the coming months, WPPA says they will engaging lawmakers, stakeholders and others to build support for the initiatives in the Blueprint. Palmer says he hopes the initiatives will be considered by a task force established by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos that was created to look at police policies, policing standards, racial disparities and public safety.

