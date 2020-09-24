Wisconsin private, nonprofit, tribal universities to receive $8.3 million for COVID-19 testing

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (pink) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (green), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MADISON, Wis. — More than $8 million is going to help cover the cost of COVID-19 efforts at private, nonprofit and tribal colleges and universities in Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the funding on Thursday in response to the growing number of positive coronavirus cases on college campuses across the state.

“No campus exists in a bubble, so it is critical that we all work together to stop the spread of this virus for the health and safety of not only those on our college campuses, but for Wisconsinites in every corner of our state, and testing is a key step in doing just that,” Evers said in a release.

The testing effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), the program will reimburse schools for COVID-19 testing, specimen collection and other related items.

This effort follows Gov. Evers’ investment of more than $10 million in general COVID-19 support for Wisconsin’s private, nonprofit, and tribal campuses announced on earlier this summer, the release said.

