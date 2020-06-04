Wisconsin prisons increase COVID-19 testing, quarantines

MADISON, Wis. — All prisoners and staff in Wisconsin’s 36 adult prisons will be tested for COVID-19 under the state Department of Corrections’ plan to resume more normal operations.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the procedures include quarantining new prisoners and transfers for 14 days.

The department resumed accepting new prisoners and accepting transfers on Monday, after a moratorium that Gov. Tony Evers issued on March 23 expired. Visits from friends and family remain suspended.

The department is also about a third of the way through its plan that started in May to test all 21,800 adult inmates.

