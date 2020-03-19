Wisconsin prison doctor has coronavirus

Associated Press by Associated Press, Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The coronavirus pandemic has reached inside a Wisconsin prison for the first time, as the number of confirmed cases in the state continues to soar.

The city of Waupun said Thursday that city leaders were informed of a doctor with coronavirus at the Waupun Correctional Institution. The maximum security prison houses more than 1,200 inmates.

Wisconsin has more than 155 confirmed cases in 21 counties of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with community spread in at least four counties — Milwaukee, Dane, Brown and Kenosha.

City officials said the Department of Corrections told them that prison officials are working through recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control on protocol for their staff and inmates.

