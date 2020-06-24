Wisconsin poll finds 61% support for Black Lives Matters

Associated Press by Associated Press

Black Lives Matter painted on A Room of One's Own's windows Photo by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A new Wisconsin poll finds that 61% of respondents support Black Lives Matters protests happening across the nation.

The latest Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday was conducted before protests in Madison saw two statues torn down and a state senator assaulted by protesters. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the poll also found 72% of respondents said they have a favorable view of police compared with 59% who said they have a positive view of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Only 30% of respondents said they approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while 58% said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of protests. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments