Wisconsin politicians react to Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Politicians around Wisconsin are reacting to President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin released a statement saying she will not vote for a nomination until the next Senate takes office after the election.

“President Trump wants to overturn the Affordable Care Act completely and take away people’s health care and protections for pre-existing health conditions in the middle of a pandemic. Trump wants to overturn Roe v. Wade and have the government take away reproductive freedoms for women. Now he has nominated an activist judge to do what he wants, instead of giving the American people a voice on these important issues first,” Baldwin said in a press release.

Baldwin explained that the American people should vote on the election before the Senate votes on a Supreme Court nominee: “That was the standard imposed on President Obama by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans and the same standard should apply now to President Trump.”

Republican Senator Ron Johnson said, “Less than three years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on a bipartisan basis as a judge on the Federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. I was pleased to vote for her then, and I expect to support her confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.